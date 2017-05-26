Sia Furler has unveiled a brand new tune with Labrinth entitled 'To Be Human' for the forthcoming 'Wonder Woman' soundtrack. It's the final cut on the full movie album (coming next week) and comes alongside a score by award-winning film composer Rupert Gregson-Williams.

Sia performing at Way Out West Festival

'To Be Human' is a soaring, almost ambient, theme made all the more stunning by Sia's husky, flawless vocals. It's predictably super catchy - definitely one of those 'play on repeat until you know all the words' songs - and Labrinth's contrasting input gives a sensational layered effect that's going to make this a Best Original Song Oscar contender.

Meanwhile, the film score for 'Wonder Woman' has been composed and arranged by Rupert Gregson-Williams ('Hotel Rwanda', 'Hacksaw Ridge', 'Grown Ups').

It's not the first soundtrack venture for Sia. She previously released 'Elastic Heart' featuring The Weeknd and Diplo for 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire', 'Never Give Up' for 'Lion' and 'Angel by the Wings' for the documentary 'The Eagle Huntress'. She also wrote 'Star Trek' soundtrack song 'Sledgehammer' which was performed by Rihanna.

Sia's last album was 2016's 'This Is Acting' which reached number 4 in the US charts. It included the singles 'Cheap Thrills' featuring Sean Paul, 'The Greatest' featuring Kendrick Lamar and, most recently, 'Move Your Body'. She recently appeared on the new Stargate song 'Waterfall' with Pink.

Labrinth has been working on his second studio album 'Take Me to the Truth' for quite a while, with the last song he released from it being 2014's 'Jealous'.

Directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot, 'Wonder Woman' follows the origins of this Amazonian DC hero who embarks on a quest to save mankind from World War II when she meets the dashing military pilot Steve Trevor.

'Wonder Woman' and its corresponding soundtrack album will be released on June 2nd 2017.