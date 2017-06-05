Sia has been ''revolutionary'' in the music industry.

'Nights With You' singer MØ has praised the 'Cheap Thrills' hitmaker for being a huge inspiration to other singer/songwriters in the music industry.

She told news.com.au: ''I am really excited to stand on the side of stage and watch her. There's a cloud of opinions about the old-school way of what being a pop star is.

''The people I work with know what kind of artist I am and don't come to me telling me how I should be or that I would sell more records if I looked like this or did that.

''Sia is inspiring in that way because she's a big, big writer. She's written and performed some of the biggest songs over these past three or four years. And her visual presence has been revolutionary.''

Meanwhile, Sia previously admitted she doesn't think she is a particularly talented songwriter.

She explained: ''I love the idea of how fast can we make a song but I don't think that I'm necessarily like a super-talented songwriter. I think I'm just really productive. One out of 10 songs is a hit. So where a lot of people will spend three weeks on a song, I will write 10 in three weeks. Maybe the song that they sculpt is going to be just as successful as just one of the 10 that I wrote.''