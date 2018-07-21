Last year, Shonda Rhimes sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry when she decided to jump ship from her usual home of ABC Studios, after landing a $300 million deal at Netflix to create original programming for the streaming service. Since that point, we've only really heard a little bit of news as to what Rhimes and her Shondaland production company - ran with longtime collaborator Betsy Beers - would be getting up to.

A few weeks back, it was announced that the company would be taking on New York Magazine story 'How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People', but this weekend the showrunner has ramped things up to 11, announcing a further seven projects for Netflix.

The first is based on Julia Quinn's 'Bridgerton' novel series, which delves into the lives of the men and women in London's high society marriage mart. Chris Van Dusen of 'Scandal' will be adapting the books for Netflix, also serving as executive producer and showrunner on the drama.

'The Warmth of Other Suns' will be based on the 2010 non-fiction book of the same name by Isabel Wilkerson, with playwright Anna Deavere Smith adapting and executive producing. 'Pico & Sepulveda' meanwhile will be set in Mexican California during the 1840s, with Janet Leahy as reator and executive producer.

Ellen Pao's memoir 'Reset: My Fight for Inclusion and Lasting Change' is another Shondaland project, following the story of how Pao brought a lawsuit against her former employer and changed Silicon Valley forever. No details on crew were revealed just yet for the series, but we imagine Rhimes is doing everything in her power to get this one 100% right.

Shondaland will be returning to the political landscape following 'Scandal' with 'The Residence', based on the non-fiction book of the same name by Kate Anderson Brower. The show will delve into the private lives of American Presidents, as well as their families and White House staff.

Rhimes has also finally been given the green light for a comedy series, titled 'Sunshine Scouts'. Broken down into half-hour episodes, the show will follow teenage girls trapped at the end of the world, with Jill Alexander serving as creator and co-executive producer.

Finally, 'Hot Chocolate Nutcracker' will see Rhimes and Debbie Allen reunite on a docuseries, reimagining Allen's holiday ballet and offering a look at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy. Oliver Bokelberg will helm the series and work as a producer and cinematographer.

In a statement released yesterday (July 20), Rhimes said: "I wanted the new Shondaland to be a place where we expand the types of stories we tell, where my fellow talented creatives could thrive and make their best work and where we as a team come to the office each day filled with excitement. Ted [Sarandos] and Cindy [Holland] and everyone at Netflix have been incredible partners in making that happen. This is Shondaland 2.0."

Beers added: "From the world of Regency England all the way to present day Manhattan, we at Shondaland have a wonderful opportunity to explore new worlds and tell these stories in many different ways. We are fortunate to be working with such an inspiring group of talent, including our amazing creative team at Netflix. I could not be more thrilled!"

Rhimes will of course also be continuing her work on ABC shows 'Grey's Anatomy', 'How to Get Away With Murder', 'Station 19', and 'For The People'.

We'll bring you more news surrounding Shonda Rhimes' Netflix original shows as and when we get it.