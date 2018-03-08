Dame Shirley Bassey has released a statement to re-assure fans that she is very much still alive, after a fellow singer wrongly announced to his audience during a concert that she had died.

During a gig in St. David’s Hall in Cardiff to celebrate the 1960s music scene on Wednesday night (March 7th), Manfred Mann signer Mike D’Abo announced to around 700 gig goers that the legendary singer had passed away. He said that he had taken a phone call prior to the concert and was told that Bassey had died, but that he hadn’t heard anything about the circumstances.

According to a report by a Wales Online report, there was an “audible gasp” of shock as the false reports spread.

Within minutes, tributes began appearing on social media, with one reading: “R.I.P. Dame Shirley Bassey, resting with the angels now. I want to run to you.”

Shirley Bassey was said to have died

However, management for the 81 year old hitmaker, acted quickly to reassure worried fans that the icon was “alive and well”, and currently working in London.

More: Shirley Bassey receives Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Award

A spokesperson for Bassey, who is now based in Monaco, said on Thursday morning that the rumours were “unacceptable” and that the star was “alive and kicking”.

The Shirley Bassey Blog then took to Twitter to write: “Official confirmation received that Dame Shirley Bassey is alive and well - contrary to this evening's social media.”

Welsh-born Bassey, on top of famously singing the iconic theme song to the James Bond films Goldfinger, Diamonds Are Forever and Moonraker, holds the joint record for the most UK Top 10 hits by a female solo artist. She has sold approximately 135 million records around the world.

More: Rita Ora joins Shirley Bassey and Petula Clark in the record books