Shinedown dine in style in the video for their new single 'Devil', taken from their forthcoming sixth studio album 'Attention Attention'.
The video has been directed by Bill Yukich (who previously worked on Beyonce's 'Lemonade' videos) and begins with one man taking a deep breath as he contemplates a telephone. Suddenly, the environment around him transforms and he is sat at a long table in a dinner suit opposite a beautiful woman as slightly creepy waiters bring them food and champagne.
According to frontman Brent Smith, the song - which has been produced by Eric Bass - is all about being afraid of not only the world around you, but yourself on a daily basis.
Meanwhile, their new album 'Attention Attention' follows their 2015 release 'Threat to Survival' which featured the single 'State of My Head'. From March 23rd, the band are touring across North America before hitting Europe in the summer.
'Attention Attention' will be released on May 4th 2018 through Atlantic Records.
