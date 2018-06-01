Shia LaBeouf was photographed having made his most profound and striking character transformation yet, donning a bald cap and glasses to play his real-life father in upcoming movie, Honey Boy.

The 31 year old actor was snapped on the set of the film in an almost unrecognisable get-up for the film, in which he plays his own father, Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf. In photos, he’s riding a motorcycle while wearing a construction vest, while in others he’s seen smoking a cigarette in blue jeans, a brown vest over a jean jacket and construction boots.

The project, which LaBeouf penned himself, is loosely based on his own life, and concerns a child actor trying to repair his relationship with his alcoholic father over the course of ten years, according to Variety.

‘Honey Boy’, the title, was apparently Shia’s nickname when he was a child. Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges, a star of Manchester By The Sea, will also be in the film, with A Quiet Place’s Noah Jupe portraying a young Shia.

Shia himself, of course, was a child star in Disney’s ‘Even Stevens’, then becoming the star of the massive Michael Bay franchise Transformers. In recent years, he’s ran into a number of troubles, mainly becoming memorable for pulling a series of bizarre art stunts with friends Luke Turner and Nastja Ronkko.

Honey Boy will be the first new movie role for the often-eccentric LaBeouf since his much-publicised arrest in Georgia in July 2017. Launching into a racist and drunken tirade against the arresting officers, the incident was captured on camera and went viral extremely quickly.

“What went on in Georgia was mortifying,” he told Esquire a few months ago, in his first sit-down since the arrest, calling it a mixture of “white privilege and desperation and disaster. I f***ed up.”

LaBeouf’s last film appearance was his depiction as American tennis champ John McEnroe in Borg vs. McEnroe, which made its debut in September last year.

