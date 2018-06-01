LaBeouf is playing his own father in 'Honey Boy', from whose set the first pictures emerged this week.
Shia LaBeouf was photographed having made his most profound and striking character transformation yet, donning a bald cap and glasses to play his real-life father in upcoming movie, Honey Boy.
The 31 year old actor was snapped on the set of the film in an almost unrecognisable get-up for the film, in which he plays his own father, Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf. In photos, he’s riding a motorcycle while wearing a construction vest, while in others he’s seen smoking a cigarette in blue jeans, a brown vest over a jean jacket and construction boots.
The project, which LaBeouf penned himself, is loosely based on his own life, and concerns a child actor trying to repair his relationship with his alcoholic father over the course of ten years, according to Variety.
First Image of Shia Labeouf as Shia Labeouf's Father in Shia Labeouf Biopic 'Honey Boy'. Cannot Wait! #ShiaLabeouf #HoneyBoy pic.twitter.com/COrmDAFXzU— Jatin Shriyan (@hendrix1690) June 1, 2018
‘Honey Boy’, the title, was apparently Shia’s nickname when he was a child. Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges, a star of Manchester By The Sea, will also be in the film, with A Quiet Place’s Noah Jupe portraying a young Shia.
More: Shia LaBeouf accepts plea deal over drunken Georgia arrest, avoids jail
Shia himself, of course, was a child star in Disney’s ‘Even Stevens’, then becoming the star of the massive Michael Bay franchise Transformers. In recent years, he’s ran into a number of troubles, mainly becoming memorable for pulling a series of bizarre art stunts with friends Luke Turner and Nastja Ronkko.
Honey Boy will be the first new movie role for the often-eccentric LaBeouf since his much-publicised arrest in Georgia in July 2017. Launching into a racist and drunken tirade against the arresting officers, the incident was captured on camera and went viral extremely quickly.
“What went on in Georgia was mortifying,” he told Esquire a few months ago, in his first sit-down since the arrest, calling it a mixture of “white privilege and desperation and disaster. I f***ed up.”
LaBeouf’s last film appearance was his depiction as American tennis champ John McEnroe in Borg vs. McEnroe, which made its debut in September last year.
More: Shia LaBeouf apologises for foul-mouthed police rant, reveals addiction struggles
Skilfully made by Swedish filmmaker Janus Metz (the award-winning Armadillo), this film is essentially a...
British filmmaker Andrea Arnold follows her acclaimed arthouse hits Fish Tank and Wuthering Heights with...
Shia LaBeouf is well-cast in this freewheeling combination of comedy, romance and action. He plays...
From Training Day to this year's Sabotage, filmmaker David Ayer writes and directs movies about...
During April, 1945, the final month of World War Two, the Allied Forces are making...
Wardaddy is an army sergeant with years of experience in the horrors and victories of...
Joe is a fiercely determined 50-year-old woman whose sexual drive has taken over her entire...
Joe has always known she's been completely obsessed with sex ever since she was a...
At four hours long, this drama is as confrontational as anything we've seen by Lars...
When Charlie Countryman boarded a plane to Bucharest in Romania after a hallucination of his...
Charlie Countryman is a regular guy who is prompted to travel to Bucharest in Romania...
Ben Shepard is a young and ambitious reporter determined to make a name for himself...