LaBeouf's new project with Nastja Ronkko and Luke Turner will involve him spending a month living alone in a log cabin in Finland.
Following the troubles surrounding his controversial art installation designed to protest Donald Trump’s administration, Shia LaBeouf is planning something a lot more low-key for his next art project – by exiling himself entirely.
For the next month, the actor-turned-performance artist will be living completely by himself in a log cabin in the remote Lapland region of Finland, with his only form of communication with the outside world coming via text messages to visitors of a museum in the country’s capital city, Helsinki.
The project is entitled #ALONETOGETHER, and is being undertaken with his art collective colleagues Luke Turner and Nastja Ronkko. Having begun on Wednesday (April 12th), the trio will be living in separate cabins in Finland, according to the Associated Press.
Shia LaBeouf is spending a month in isolation in Finland for his next project
Visitors to the Kiasama Museum in Helsinki will be able to communicate one-on-one with all three members of the collective via text message, but LaBeouf, Ronkko and Turner will not be able to talk to each other.
As is traditional, there’s a webcam and a livestream involved with the project. A video feed on the museum’s site will offer visitors an insight into the text communications going on between visitors and the group.
LaBeouf and his colleagues have been involved in a number of bizarre public performance art projects over the last couple of years. Back in January, he was arrested after an altercation with a member of the public during the livestream of his anti-Donald Trump installation in New York.
The project itself was shut down by police on a number of occasions and forced to relocate because of public disorder problems. Its current status is unknown, but trolls uploaded anti-semitic slogans to the project’s official website just this week.
Indeed, the new #ALONETOGETHER project has already attracted similar treatment from the ‘alt-right’, with two people wearing ‘Make America Great Again’ hats spotted in the live stream at the museum.
