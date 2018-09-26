Hollywood star Shia LaBeouf and actress Mia Goth are calling it quits after two years of marriage, reportedly filing for divorce this month.

A representative for 32 year old LaBeouf apparently told Entertainment Tonight that he and Goth has decided to split. The source also added that the decision had been made mutually and amicably, and that all details will be kept private.

The news comes the same week as that the Daily Mail speculated that there may be new romance in the air for LaBeouf, as he was snapped stepping out with British R&B star FKA Twigs. Real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett, twigs had previously been engaged to Twilight star Robert Pattinson, but called off their wedding late last year. She and LaBeouf are starring together in his upcoming new film Honey Boy.

Shia LaBeouf has reportedly split from Mia Goth

English star Goth, 24, met LaBeouf on the set of Lars Von Trier’s Nymphomaniac in 2013, and reportedly got hitched in a Las Vegas wedding in late 2016 officiated by an Elvis impersonator – and which was live-streamed.

“The plan was for it to be a private deal, but… part of the package, the King Tut package, you get a live stream for free - part of the deal,” LaBeouf explained to Ellen DeGeneres a month later. “And I said, 'You know, we don't really need that as a matter of fact. We'll just take our private tape.' We got our moms there and they said, 'No problem’. We get back home and it's like, woah, hey listen, something changed!”

FKA twigs in 2017

“I call them up and they said somebody pressed the wrong button that sends the video to TMZ,” he continued. “I said, I understood. I checked with my girl and she said, 'Hey, what are you gonna do,' and you know, it's love. We're proud of it. It was love.”

Having been involved in a number of bizarre real-life art stunts over the last couple of years, including several protesting against Donald Trump, LaBeouf was arrested in July 2017 for being drunk and disorderly in Savannah, Georgia, since when he has seemingly cleaned up his act.

