Shia LaBeouf has broken his silence about his tabloid-headlining arrest in Georgia last year, saying that he “f***ed up”. The star was arrested in Savannah in July 2017, for disorderly conduct, obstruction and public drunkenness.

In a clip obtained by TMZ and which went viral, LaBeouf was denied a cigarette from two strangers, one of whom was a police officer. When the actor grew angry and ignored the officer’s warnings to calm down, he was detained and taken to a police station.

However, in another clip, LaBeouf could be heard taunting a black police officer about being “stuck in a police force that “doesn’t give a f*** about you”, and bragged about how his “millionaire lawyers” would help him beat the rap.

Shia LaBeouf opened up about his arrest in Georgia last July

Speaking in a wide-ranging interview for Esquire’s April edition, the 31 year old actor spoke about what happened for the first time.

“What went on in Georgia was mortifying. White privilege and desperation and disaster... It came from a place of self-centered delusion… It was me trying to absolve myself of guilt for getting arrested. I f***ed up.”

The day following his arrest, LaBeouf attended a party held for the cast and crew of The Peanut Butter Falcon movie, and said that “everybody was pussyfooting around it.”

Everybody that is, except, for his co-star, Zachary Gottsagen. Then an up-and-coming actor, who confronted LaBeouf about his behaviour and said, at one point: “You're already famous. This is my chance. And you're ruining it.”

“I'm a buffoon. My public outbursts are failures. They're not strategic. They're a struggling mother****er showing his ass in front of the world,” he continued, saying that he was now resolved to taking ownership of his failures.

“I've got to look at my failures in the face for a while. I need to take ownership of my s*** and clean up my side of the street a bit before I can go out there and work again, so I'm trying to stay creative and learn from my mistakes. I've been falling forward for a long time. Most of my life. The truth is, in my desperation, I lost the plot.”

