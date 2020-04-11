Shay Mitchell has never felt more ''grateful'' on her birthday - despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The 33-year-old actress - who announced the birth of her daughter, Atlas Noa, on October 20 - has taken to Instagram to reveal her gratitude as she celebrated her latest birthday whilst in quarantine on Friday (10.04.20).

Shay - who previously starred as Emily Fields in the teen drama series 'Pretty Little Liars' - wrote on her Instagram account: ''Even throughout a global pandemic, quarantine, and rain... this is the most grateful I've ever felt on a birthday. Stay safe, and stay home. (sic)''

Despite her current sense of gratitude, Shay previously admitted she is constantly questioning her own parenting skills.

The actress confessed to being her own harshest critic in regards to how she's raising her child.

Asked whether she's hard on herself as a mother, Shay replied: ''Every single day.

''It's a constant reminder to myself that I'm doing the best that I can, everything is great and that she looks at me like I'm Superwoman.

''Every single day there's something new, where you're like, 'Am I doing this right? Could I have done this better? Is it fine if I leave her for this long?'

''You have no idea, and I'm always thinking about how something could impact her as she gets older.''

However, Shay feels fortunate that she and her boyfriend Matte Babel are surrounded by such a strong support network.

She also stressed the importance of ''reassurance'' for first-time mothers.

Shay said: ''Having that really close-knit group of friends and people in my community to be able to fall back on and have a conversation with around whatever I'm thinking about makes it so much better and so much easier to be like, 'I'm not the only person feeling this way.'

''That's all it is. It's all about reassurance.''