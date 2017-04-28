Shawn Mendes Pictures

Singer Shawn Mendes surrounded by fans at BBC Radio 1 - London, United Kingdom - Tuesday 6th December 2016
Shawn Mendes seen on the Red Carpet for Capital's 2016 Jingle Bell Ball sponsored by Coca-Cola and held at London's...
Shawn Mendes arrives at the 2016 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, California, United States -...
Shawn Mendes arrives at the 2016 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, California, United States -...
Shawn Mendes arriving at the 2016 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) held at the Ahoy Rotterdam, Netherlands - Sunday 6th...
Shawn Mendes seen at BBC Radio 1's Teen Awards held at the Wembley Arena, London, United Kingdom - Sunday 23rd...
Shawn Mendes appearing on The Today Show as part of their 2016 TODAY Show Concert Series. New York City, United...
Shawn Mendes - People's Choice Awards 2016 held at Microsoft Theatre L.A. Live. - Press Room at Microsoft Theatre L.A....
Shawn Mendes - A variety of stars were photographed as they attended the 2nd Annual iHeartRadio Music Awards which were...
Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes pictured leaving the Radio 1 studio after co-hosting the Nick Grimshaw Breakfast Show. at BBC...
Shawn Mendes - Mammoth Mountain presents the Rock the Red Kettle 2014 free concert which was held in aim to...
Shawn Mendes - 2013 MuchMuch Video Awards (MMVA) - Red Carpet Arrival - Toronto, Canada - Sunday 15th June 2014