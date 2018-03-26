'Stranger Things' fans can start getting excited again as it's revealed that production for season 3 is set to begin this month. Few details have been revealed about the new season, but the cast and creators did give a hint as to what to expect during their PaleyFest panel discussion.

Shawn Levy at the 'Stranger Things' season 2 premiere

There's been something of a silence following the end of season 2 of the Netflix show. It seems Eleven, Lucas, Mike, Will and Dustin had finally managed to defeat the demogorgons with the help of some new faces, with the Mind Flayer having been forced back into the Upside Down. So what's next for these kids?

Adolescence has certainly well and truly struck, with Eleven (Millie Bobbie Brown) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) loved up and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink) also a couple - at least at the beginning of the season. Expect some romantic drama there though, because young love is never that easy.

'Mike and Eleven and are going strong, so that's a relationship that continues, and same with Mad Max and Lucas. But Again, they're like 13 or 14-year-old kids, so what does romance mean at that stage of life?' Producer Shawn Levy revealed. 'It can never be simple and stable relationships and there's fun to that instability.'

Other relationships we need to keep an eye on are those of Eleven and Max, as well as Eleven and her official adoptive father Jim Hopper (David Harbour). There will likely be tension in both, but one hopes they will become stronger than ever.

Meanwhile, Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) has grown up way beyond his years after taking it upon himself to keep these kids safe in the last season. It seems his paternal side remains, and he's making more of an impact in the next season.

'We'll definitely get to see some more of Steve Harrington in season three, and I'll just say we won't be abandoning the Dad Steve magic', Levy added. 'I don't want to say much more, but I literally feel that we were walking along and we stumbled onto a gold mine with Dad Steve.'

Season 3 takes place one year after events in the last season, meaning it's 1985 and the cast have a new fandom to obsess over: 'Back To The Future'. Keep your eyes peeled for those references.