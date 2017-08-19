There's no denying who the primary antagonist was in the first season of 'Stranger Things', with the Upside Down's demonic Demogorgon feasting on anyone who was snatched away to the alternate universe. Now though with the Demogorgon defeated and young Will Byers back in the small town of Hawkins, could the residents who live there be in for a more peaceful existence in the show's second season? We highly doubt it...

Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp return

What we saw in the show's first season finale was Will back home with his family and friends, but he harboured a dark force within him that had made its way from the Upside Down to his present day. Vomiting the darkness into his sink, Will is said to have kick-started a catalyst of evil that will fall upon Hawkins in season 2.

Theories have since been circulating about whether Will could be this season's primary villain, with varying takes on exactly how that could come to pass.

Speaking with Nerdist, the show's executive producer Shawn Levy was asked if the rumours surrounding Will being season 2's Big Bad could prove to be true. He replied: "I can neither confirm or deny that theory. All I’m going to say… between the end of season 1 and what we’ve seen in the trailers, clearly Will is not right. Stuff happens to him and stuff is happening to him and he is very much at the center of season 2."

Whether or not Will could be bringing evil into the world because of his trip to the Upside Down, or whether he turns evil himself (consciously or unconsciously) remains to be seen. There's also of course every chance that he could remain pure and good, with the darkness weaving its way throughout the season via other means.

When it comes to the rest of the series, we know some new characters are going to be introduced and that Eleven will be making her return, despite it looking like she had sacrificed herself at the end of season 1. We also know that a threatening new monster is looming over the town at some point, looking like a gigantic spider, but whether or not this comes to pass as a reality or is just a vision that Will has hasn't been fully explained.

Whatever the case may be, we're sure 'Stranger Things' season 2 is going to be an exciting romp through chaotic and dramatic episodes, with references to the 1980s scattered throughout. We can't wait to see it.

'Stranger Things' season 2 premieres on Netflix on October 27, with season 1 available now.