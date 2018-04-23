'Stranger Things' producer and director Shawn Levy has promised that the Netflix original sci-fi series, from creators Matt and Ross Duffer, will "definitely" be making a comeback for a fourth season. Across two seasons to-date, and with a third now filming, it's one of the most popular shows on the streaming service.

The series tells the unique story of a group of youngsters who are forced to fight against otherworldly beings in their small town of Hawkins, Indiana. Their journey is often a tragic and incredibly challenging one, but viewers also find humour and joy in their adventures. The overriding narrative shows just how strong we can be when we all pull together, but that doesn't mean the battle is over for the characters.

With the third season confirmed, but nothing beyond that officially announced by Netflix, Levy has now seemingly taken the bull by the horns and promised even more new episodes following season 3.

Speaking with Collider, Levy explained: " mean I will say we have a good sense of stuff that happens in season four. Season four is definitely happening. There's very much the possibility of a season beyond that one, that's currently undecided."

He continued: "Even though we always start off with a good sense of the major arcs of the season, we're always ready for shifts and surprises because if the Duffers stumble into a different or surprising inspiration while they rewrite the script, we're going to follow that inspiration."

There were some rumours circling that the Duffer Brothers would be done with 'Stranger Things' following season 3, but earlier reports said that they had a four-season narrative plan for the show. Exactly what will go down remains to be seen, but you can bet we'll be here watching all of it!

'Stranger Things' seasons 1-2 are available now on Netflix. We'll bring you more news on season 3 and beyond as and when we get it.