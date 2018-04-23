Producer and director Shawn Levy has confirmed a definite season 4 for 'Stranger Things'.
'Stranger Things' producer and director Shawn Levy has promised that the Netflix original sci-fi series, from creators Matt and Ross Duffer, will "definitely" be making a comeback for a fourth season. Across two seasons to-date, and with a third now filming, it's one of the most popular shows on the streaming service.
Shawn Levy has promised a fourth season of 'Stranger Things'
The series tells the unique story of a group of youngsters who are forced to fight against otherworldly beings in their small town of Hawkins, Indiana. Their journey is often a tragic and incredibly challenging one, but viewers also find humour and joy in their adventures. The overriding narrative shows just how strong we can be when we all pull together, but that doesn't mean the battle is over for the characters.
With the third season confirmed, but nothing beyond that officially announced by Netflix, Levy has now seemingly taken the bull by the horns and promised even more new episodes following season 3.
Speaking with Collider, Levy explained: " mean I will say we have a good sense of stuff that happens in season four. Season four is definitely happening. There's very much the possibility of a season beyond that one, that's currently undecided."
He continued: "Even though we always start off with a good sense of the major arcs of the season, we're always ready for shifts and surprises because if the Duffers stumble into a different or surprising inspiration while they rewrite the script, we're going to follow that inspiration."
There were some rumours circling that the Duffer Brothers would be done with 'Stranger Things' following season 3, but earlier reports said that they had a four-season narrative plan for the show. Exactly what will go down remains to be seen, but you can bet we'll be here watching all of it!
More: 'Stranger Things' Season 3 Filming Date And Episode Count Confirmed
'Stranger Things' seasons 1-2 are available now on Netflix. We'll bring you more news on season 3 and beyond as and when we get it.
Writer-director John Hamburg continues to recycle the formula that made his first hit Meet the...
This sci-fi drama has an enjoyably brain-bending plot that leaves the audience almost stunned with...
Now in its third instalment, it's clearer than ever that this franchise is based on...
Larry Daley, the former security guard at the American Museum of Natural History in New...
A sparky ensemble helps make this film entertaining even if the plot is simplistic and...
There's nothing wrong with this bright and goofy family comedy, but there's nothing much to...
Following on from the discovery that New York Natural History Museum's exhibits come to life...
Judd Foxman thought he had the perfect life with an enjoyable job, a pleasant apartment...
This Wedding Crashers reunion has enough snappy dialog to keep us laughing even if the...
Former salesmen Billy and Nick are left unemployed after the owner of the company that...
Billy and Nick thought they were the perfect sales team, but their careers hit rock...
You'd think that a film written by Stern (the surprisingly witty Mr Popper's Penguins) and...
Undemanding audiences will love this rousing father-son tale of redemption set amid the cacophonous crashing...
Charlie Kenton is a former boxer who finds he's given a huge opportunity to make...