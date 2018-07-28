'Stranger Things' is without a doubt one of the most exciting, intriguing and successful original shows to come from Netflix, but apparently, the best is yet to be seen. From creators Ross and Matt Duffer, the series has told the story of a group of residents living in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. Whilst they at first seem to be a fairly normal group, their connection to a universe known as the Upside Down quite literally turns their world around.

Shawn Levy is promising great things from 'Stranger Things' season 3

Set in the 1980s, the series has been lauded for its brilliant throwbacks to the era, drawing inspiration from a number of films, television shows and the like that cemented a legacy in pop culture at the time.

Now, fans are waiting for the third season of 'Stranger Things' to make its debut. We know it won't premiere until some point in 2019, but Shawn Levy promises that it'll be worth the wait.

Having served as a producer on the series for some time, as well as directing a number of episodes, Levy's words surrounding new episodes are gold, and he's said in a chat with BadTV that the upcoming third outing is "by far the most ambitious season" he's ever worked on. Thanking Netflix, as they "allowed us to take our time and develop the third season in depth," the producer concluded that this time round, "we are on another level".

At the end of season 2, the fan-favourite characters from the show thought they'd finally ridden themselves of the dangerous Upside Down and the creatures that reside there. Viewers know however that the Mindflayer is simply biding its time, waiting to pounce on those who vanquished them.

Season 3 will surely be packed full of action, and we can't wait to see it go down! Bring it on.

We'll bring you more news surrounding the third season of 'Stranger Things' as and when we get it.