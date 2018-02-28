Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, with Shawn Levy serving as executive producer, 'Stranger Things' upon its Netflix debut went on to become one of the most successful pieces of original programming the streaming service had ever seen. Set in the 80s and exploring a world of sci-fi like none we'd ever experienced before, all whilst taking influence from some of the greats of the genre, the show would quickly work its way into the hearts of viewers, thanks to its compelling narrative and roster of brilliant actors.

Noah Schnapp stars as the emotionally-scarred Will in 'Stranger Things'

Following an immensely popular first season, the show was recommissioned for a second, which was released to critical acclaim just last year. Now, a third season is set for 2019, and a few details are beginning to slip out about what we may be able to expect. Earlier this week for example, we got some new character details.

Now, Levy has spoken about the possibility of opening up the 'Stranger Things' universe in the future to allow for franchise building, and at this point, it doesn't look to be something he or the show's creators are interested in.

Speaking with ComicBook, Levy opened up about the plans he and The Duffer Brothers have for the future of 'Stranger Things', and said: "The notion of a franchise didn’t exist at Netflix before 'Stranger Things'. And we’ve certainly seen our growth as we move into merchandising, as we move into partnerships, and promotional partnerships. We don’t speak of it as [a] franchise. We definitely want to do several more seasons. Beyond that, certainly this has become one of the flagship brands of Netflix. And they would like to see us telling these stories in whatever ways, and for as many years as possible."

When season 2 based an entire episode around a group of young adults just like Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), plenty of viewers came to the conclusion that it was testing for a potential spin-off for the group. Now though, that doesn't seem to be the case. It was the season's most controversial episode, and a very vocal portion of the fan base were vocal in saying they didn't think the angle worked.

Could that be why the brakes have been pulled on any potential franchise making of the 'Stranger Things' universe? Whatever the case may be, we're sure the door is being left open and everything could change in the future.

More: Details Drop Surrounding New Characters For 'Stranger Things' Season 3

'Stranger Things' seasons 1-2 are available now on Netflix. We'll bring you more news on season 3 as and when we get it.