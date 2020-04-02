Shaun Ryder has claimed fans try to sell him drugs all the time.

The 57-year-old Happy Mondays and Black Grape star hasn't touched alcohol or drugs for more than a decade, but that hasn't stopped people trying to give him ''a line of cocaine'', even when he's down his local shop.

On his recent 'An Audience With' tour, Shaun said: ''There are people who think I am just at it.

''I am always getting stopped. 'Do you want a line? Don't you want an E?'

''I mean, fella. I am nearly 60. But knock yourself out.

''It's even happened at the shop.''

Shaun added that he finds it ''amusing'', before he admitted that he would much rather talk about getting high than make music.

He said: ''Most nights can be really boring with what music we write songs in.

'''Is it the E or B minor key?'

''That is really f***ing boring.

''I'll just talk about me and drugs.''

The 'Step On' rocker turned to climbing mountains and cycling to get in shape after years of drug taking, which caused him to lose his teeth, and he previously admitted he felt ''embarrassed'' acting like a teenager later in his life.

He said: ''I have been swimming and cycling and walking - I just climbed Ben Nevis with the kids.

''And when I got clean, I never got into religion or turned Jehovah or any of that silly b*****s. I just did it.

''I'd had enough of living the same life I'd been living at 17. That was embarrassing.

''I'd out-smoked myself, out-e'd myself, out-charlied myself, out-whizzed myself, out-drunk myself.''

The 'Loose Fit' hitmaker - who previously admitted his heroin habit was out of control by 1992 - has also confessed that the 80s and the 90s are one big ''blur'' because he was addled on drugs and booze back then, but he does remember their trip to Brazil.

In February 1991, Happy Mondays famously played at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro and met Ronnie Biggs, an English thief, known for his role in the Great Train Robbery of 1963, for his escape from prison in 1965.

Shaun told BANG Showbiz: ''Well, I tell you, I can remember the 60s more than I can remember the 80s and the 90s.

''They are just a blur.

''We had a couple of good times in Brazil, you would have to give me something specific. I was eight years old in the 60s, but I can remember it a lot better than the 90s.''