Shaun Ryder believes Ed Sheeran's ongoing chart success is due to how the industry now works.

The Happy Mondays and Black Grape singer insists the charts are ''irrelevant'' so doesn't really care that the 'Shape of You' singer recently had a record-breaking 16 tracks in the top 20 singles chart and his latest album 'Divide' has been at the top of the charts since its release.

He told NME: ''I'm fine with how Ed did it, I have no problems with that.

''The charts have been irrelevant for quite a long time. Kids now, they're not willing to pay for music and movies.

''The only thing they seem to be willing to pay for is concert tickets. My lad thinks I'm f***ing bonkers if I download anything off iTunes or go on Amazon and get a movie.''

Meanwhile, the 54-year-old rocker is thrilled to have reunited with bandmate Kermit for the first Black Grape album in 20 years, 'Pop Voodoo', and admitted it has been a long time coming.

The former 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' star recalled: ''The story goes back a bit. Round about 2009, just after the jungle or just before, I thought about doing Black Grape.

''I seemed to get a big burst of energy, obviously the Thyroxine and the testosterone, and so we did a one-off show.

''My manager at the time didn't think about taking it further but I didn't have Kermit involved.

''When I spoke to him I don't think he was quite there yet, he wasn't where I wanted him to be.

'' I got Tom Piper in, who's a well-known drum 'n' bass guy, to cover Kermit's bit and we did one show and that was it.

''Then we were on the 20th anniversary of the album, which was something like 2015, and I spoke to Kermit again and he was in a good place.

''Why not? It was 20 years since that album, let's do a few shows and go from there.''