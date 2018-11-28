Artist:
Song title: Jupiter 4
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Alternative

Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4', taken from her forthcoming album 'Remind Me Tomorrow. The record is set to drop on January 18th 2019 through Jagjaguwar Records.

