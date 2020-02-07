Artist:
Song title: Beaten Down
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Alternative

We're getting some seriously cool Patti Smith vibes from Sharon Van Etten's latest video 'Beaten Down'. The song comes hot on the heels of last year's album release 'Remind Me Tomorrow', and ahead of her forthcoming US Spring tour.

