Sharon Stone struggled with ageing in her 40s but now she is older, she feels much more content with her figure.
Sharon Stone struggled with ageing in her 40s.
The 62-year-old actress admits there was a time a couple of decades ago where she really didn't ''accept'' her body, but now she is older, she feels much more content with her figure.
Speaking to Germany's Vogue magazine, she said: ''There was a point in my forties when I went into the bathroom with a bottle of wine, locked the door, and said, 'I won't get out until I can fully accept my body.'''
Meanwhile, Sharon previously admitted she loves her body ''so much more'' now she is older.
The former fashion model said: ''I like my body so much more. I'm so grateful to my body. When I was younger, everybody was telling me what was wrong with my body - too this, too that.''
Sharon hated it when she was plastered in make-up for her role as Catherine Tramell in 1992's 'Basic Instinct' and revealed she wasn't able to pick her own look for the part.
She said: ''When I got on 'Basic Instinct', they hired a make-up artist that put on pounds of make-up every day, and every day I went to my trailer and took the make-up off. But I wasn't allowed to choose my make-up artist, nor was my name [above the title] on the poster.''
And the 'Casino' star previously insisted the most important thing that makes her so stunning is having ''real inner beauty''.
She said: ''Also, for me, it's more about real inner beauty. It's important to have a philosophy or way of life or faith that keeps you balanced. For me, that has been Buddhism. It's something that brings you back to center, and is really the key to serenity and beauty - an internal sense of form and elegance.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
A hilariously outrageous story based on real events, this film recounts the making of the...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
With a witty observational script, amusing characters and a jazzy sense of life in New...
Strapped for cash, handsome but middle-aged bookshop worker Fioravante decides to accept an offer of...
An unusual structure gives this biopic a surprising kick as it explores both sides of...
Linda Lovelace was a hugely successful pornographic actress who hit global stardom with her 1972...
Nick Cassavetes' Alpha Dog is an infuriating misfire that would have been much more easily...
Filmmakers go overboard all the time, but none more than Oliver Stone. When Stone released...
New Yorkers obsess over real estate, and they're quick to notice when interesting apartments feature...
Adapted from Sam Shepard's play about betrayal, blackmail, and a horse racing scam that haunts...