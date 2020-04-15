Sharon Stone struggled with ageing in her 40s.

The 62-year-old actress admits there was a time a couple of decades ago where she really didn't ''accept'' her body, but now she is older, she feels much more content with her figure.

Speaking to Germany's Vogue magazine, she said: ''There was a point in my forties when I went into the bathroom with a bottle of wine, locked the door, and said, 'I won't get out until I can fully accept my body.'''

Meanwhile, Sharon previously admitted she loves her body ''so much more'' now she is older.

The former fashion model said: ''I like my body so much more. I'm so grateful to my body. When I was younger, everybody was telling me what was wrong with my body - too this, too that.''

Sharon hated it when she was plastered in make-up for her role as Catherine Tramell in 1992's 'Basic Instinct' and revealed she wasn't able to pick her own look for the part.

She said: ''When I got on 'Basic Instinct', they hired a make-up artist that put on pounds of make-up every day, and every day I went to my trailer and took the make-up off. But I wasn't allowed to choose my make-up artist, nor was my name [above the title] on the poster.''

And the 'Casino' star previously insisted the most important thing that makes her so stunning is having ''real inner beauty''.

She said: ''Also, for me, it's more about real inner beauty. It's important to have a philosophy or way of life or faith that keeps you balanced. For me, that has been Buddhism. It's something that brings you back to center, and is really the key to serenity and beauty - an internal sense of form and elegance.''