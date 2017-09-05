One has to give Sharon Osbourne credit for putting up with what she has over the years during her marriage to Ozzy Osbourne. Not only has she had to come to terms with his affair with an LA hair stylist that hit headlines last year, she's had to deal with no less than six other women in total.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne at the premiere of 'Amy'

Michelle Pugh might be upset to learn that she wasn't the only woman the Black Sabbath frontman was romancing while cheating on his wife. Sharon has sensationally revealed that there were half a dozen ladies all over the world letting the rocker into their beds.

'There wasn't just one woman; there were six of them', she told The Telegraph. 'Some f***ing Russian teenager... then a masseuse in England... our masseuse out here [in Los Angeles]... and then our cook.'

Still, the 64-year-old 'The Talk' star has managed to maintain something of a sense of humour about the situation. 'He had women in different countries. Basically, if you're a woman giving Ozzy either a back rub or a trolley of food, God help you', she quipped.

She also opened up about just how she found out about Michelle Pugh - the woman that incited Sharon to kick Ozzy out of their home and almost leave him for good. 'We were sitting on the couch watching tell. Ozzy on one couch and me on the other, and suddenly, he sends me this email', she recalls.

''Why did you send me this stupid email?' I asked, and when Ozzy told me that he hadn't sent me anything, I grabbed his phone and said, 'Look!' And of course it was a message meant for one of his bloody women.'

Since then, of course, the couple - who have been married for 35 years - have reconciled, and insist that their relationship is stronger than it's ever been. 'It's a deeper love now because I respect him so much', she said. 'He's really worked at being a better person for his family.'

More: Ozzy Osbourne admits he's not a sex addict

They even consummated their fresh start by renewing their wedding vows in Las Vegas back in May. 'For me, this was actually our real wedding day', Ozzy told Hello! Magazine. 'This is the one that I will remember. Sharon and I have been through so much, and this honestly feels like a new beginning.'