Shannen Doherty has completed her radiation therapy and praised the doctors who have been helping her fight her cancer battle.

The actress was first diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2015 and has been documenting her treatments on Instagram. So far the 45-year-old has undergone a single mastectomy and chemotherapy and has now finished radiation therapy.

A photo posted by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Jan 6, 2017 at 6:35pm PST

Posting a picture of herself posing in front of the radiation therapy machine nicknamed ‘Maggie’, the actress wrote: "Thank you Vantage Oncology and Dr Leslie Botnick.”

”Thank you to all that work there, especially Anna, Vince, Mike (pictured here) and Jackie. And a big thank you to Maggie. Everyday you rotated around me, I knew you were zapping the last of those pesky micro cells lingering behind. Here's hoping I never see you again sweet Maggie!!! #lovethiscrew #cancerslayer”

Earlier this week Doherty had introduced her followers to Maggie, posting a black and white photo of herself beside the machine. "This is Maggie," Doherty wrote. I’ve seen Maggie five days a week for what seems like forever.

“We have a love hate relationship. I love her because she's part of the life saving treatment I'm receiving. It's astounding how far we have come with technology. One day, Maggie will be retired and the cure will be found.”

"Things like immunotherapy are the future but for now.... it's me and Maggie," Doherty added. "I'm seeing her twice tomorrow so that I can wrap this phase up faster. Goodnight sweet Maggie. See ya tomorrow. #cancerslayer."