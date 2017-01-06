'Charmed' is set to return as news of a re-boot arises. The new series will air on The CW and has been created by the people behind 'Jane The Virgin'. It is expected to be set during the 70s, and is somehow connected to events in the original series.

The original show - starring Holly Marie Combs, Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano - ran for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006 on The WB Network, and will make a return more than 10 years later with 'Jane the Virgin' creator Jennie Snyder Urman.

The writers behind 'Jane...', Jessica O'Toole and Amy Rardin, have signed on to create the new 'Charmed' story with director Brad Silberling to executive produce and helm the pilot episode. The new series will be set in 1976, and early information suggests that it will be linked to the first series though it is unclear how. It could of course be an exploration of the Halliwell sisters' childhood and their mother's practise of witchcraft.

For those who never watched 'Charmed', it follows the reunion of three sisters at their parents' grand manor house. Their mother is dead and their father is absent, and they have enough to deal with trying to juggle their ever-complicated careers and love lives. However, when they discover the ancient Book of Shadows in their attic, they realise that they have a destiny that stretches far beyond that of their everyday lives in San Francisco.

According to TV Line, the new golden trio are named Tina, Annie and Paige - the latter name you might remember as Kaley Cuoco's character in season 8, though if the series is indeed set in the 70s, this connection is probably only coincidental.

This won't be the only reboot set to arrive in the near future. More television remakes include ABC's 'Car Wash', 'Enemy of the State' and 'Magnum P.I.'; MTV's 'War of the Worlds'; The CW's 'The Lost Boys' and CMT's 'Varsity Blues'.