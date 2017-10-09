Shania Twain's new album has topped the Billboard 200 chart following her 15-year hiatus.

The 52-year-old singer's fifth studio album 'Now' - a follow up to 2002's 'Up!' - has reached the summit in the US after shipping 137,000 equivalent album units for the week ending October 5, according to Nielsen Music.

Shania admitted she is ''deeply moved'' by her success after the record also topped charts in Australia, the UK and her native Canada.

She said in a statement: ''It's an emotional day as I take in the great news that my new album NOW has come in at #1 in Australia, Canada, and the UK. I am deeply moved to have your undying support. Soon we will be singing the songs together in concert on my upcoming tour where I will have the chance to celebrate the success with you in person. I can't wait! Love Shania (sic)''

In the US, 'Now' has become the third biggest selling country album this year, and the largest for a woman in nearly two years.

Shania released her debut self-titled album in 1993 and followed that up with her 1995 follow up 'The Woman in Me'.

But she really shot to fame with her third record, 'Come on Over', which hit number one spot in the UK, Australian, Canadian and Danish album charts, among others, while managing to hit number two in the US.

The album spawned the catchy, popular single 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' in March 1999, and it was particularly popular in the UK, reaching number three in the UK singles chart.