Shania Twain's Las Vegas residency has been postponed until August due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 54-year-old singer has confirmed that all of her planned shows in May and June have now been cancelled ''in accordance with CDC recommendations regarding events''.

In a statement posted on her Instagram account, Shania explained: ''I'M LOOKING FORWARD TO RETURNING TO LAS VEGAS LATER IN THE YEAR WITH MY DATES FROM AUGUST THROUGH TO DECEMBER, BUT FOR NOW IT'S TIME TO STAY AT HOME.

''WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER.

''LOVE SHANIA (sic)''

The 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' hitmaker captioned the post: ''We are all in this together #stayhome #staysafe (sic)''

Ticketholders for the scheduled shows - which were set to take place at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino - have been told they're set to receive refunds.

Meanwhile, Shania recently confessed her Lyme disease battle was ''devastating''.

The chart-topping star contracted the tick-borne illness in 2003, and she was subsequently forced to undergo open-throat surgery after her voice became damaged.

Shania ''mourned'' the loss of her voice because she thought the disease would mean she'd never be able to sing again.

She said: ''It was devastating ... I felt I had no other choice but to just accept it - in that I would never sing again. I was mourning the expression of my voice.''

After taking some time away from the spotlight to recover, Shania made her music comeback in 2017, complete with a new gravelly tone to her voice, which she now believes is ''kinda sexy''.

She explained: ''I'm never going to have my old voice again. I'm okay with that. I've found a new voice and I like it. [It's] kinda sexy.''