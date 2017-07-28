Shania Twain is empowering women with her first single in five years ahead of her forthcoming fifth studio album. 'Life's About to Get Good' is an uplifting anthem about how she came back from the heartbreaking end to a long relationship, and the new video is everything.

Shania Twain performs on The Today Show

It might be seven years since the country singer divorced her first husband Robert Lange after he allegedly cheated on her with her best friend, and she might have been married to Frédéric Thiébaud for six years already, but that isn't stopping her opening up about the most painful time of her adult life.

'Life's About To Get Good' is an upbeat number produced by Matthew Koma and Ron Aniello. She's already premiered the track live, performing it at Stagecoach Festival in April and on Today's Summer Concert in June, and it hit the radio for the first time on June 15th via BBC Radio 2.

The video for the track sees Shania Twain being joined by what looks like a group travel reps who transform her home, cleaning out her closet and getting rid of her past. She makes sure there's no ambiguity about who she's talking about in the track because we see her tossing away a photograph of her ex-husband.

Perhaps the greatest moment of the video, however, is went she dons a top hat, corset, shirt and gloves in tribute to her 1999 smash hit 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!'. That's one outfit we imagine is definitely staying in the closet.

Her fifth album, 'Now', is her first since 2002's number one 'Up!', though she has since released a 'Greatest Hits' compilation, a 'Still the One: Live from Vegas' live album and a single with Lionel Richie entitled 'Endless Love' which came out in 2012.

'Now' will be released on September 29th 2017 through Mercury Nashville.