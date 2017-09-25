The world has truly missed Shania Twain. After fifteen years, she's returning with a brand new album - but her time away from music has certainly not been a relaxing one. She opens up about her health struggles and heartbreak in an emotional new interview as she makes a comeback.

Shania Twain at 'America's Got Talent' season finale

Lots of musicians take time away from their careers to focus on their personal life, but for this 52-year-old songstress that was the last thing she has wanted to do the past decade and a half. She was forced to quit performing in 2004, just two years after her last album 'Up!' due to problems with her vocal chords. She had originally thought the issues were down to becoming a mother to her son Eja but she was later diagnosed with dysphonia, which she has blamed on her contraction of Lyme Disease.

'I never thought I would sing again', Shania told Liam Bartlett on '60 Minutes'. Thankfully, she healed and began making plans for her next album - only for tragedy to hit once again in 2008 when she discovered that her then husband of fifteen years Robert Lange had been having an affair with her best friend Marie-Anne Thiébaud.

'How many more traumatic moments can I take?' She said. 'I wasn't just broken, I was shattered.'

She spent the next few years focusing on raising her son, but things started looking up for Shania again when in 2011 she married Nestlé executive Frédéric Thiébaud; the former husband of her cheating friend.

Now she's back making music with her fifth studio album 'Now' set to be released on Friday (September 29th 2017) through Mercury Nashville. She's already released two singles from the record including 'Life's About to Get Good' and 'Swingin' with My Eyes Closed'.

Meanwhile, her acting career is on the up and up too; not only has she appeared on an episode of the comedy 'Broad City' this year, but she also will star opposite John Travolta in the action movie 'Trading Paint' which is out next year.