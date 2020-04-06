Shania Twain duetted with her horse for the 'ACM Presents: Our Country' TV special on Sunday night (05.04.20).

The annual Academy of Country Music Awards was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but in its place, stars of country performed in self-isolation for the virtual show, including Shania, Tim Mcgraw and Carrie Underwood.

The former treated fans to 'Honey, I'm Home' and performed with her horse and pet dog by her side in her barn.

She said: ''These are crazy times, but we're gonna do what we always do, and pull together get through it. From our homes to your homes, with stories, songs, and all of us because let's face it, we're all in this together.''

The 'That Don't Impress Me Much' hitmaker then belted out mega-hit 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman'.

The programme's host Gayle King had teased: ''Shania Twain is in her barn with a horse and she's playing her song.''

She quipped: ''The horse is very curious, but please pay attention to her dog, who's just sitting there and never moves like, 'That Don't Impress Me Much.'

''I can't say enough about how beautifully done it was.''

Carrie - who is nominated for Entertainer of the Year - wowed with her intimate rendition of her hit single 'Drinking Alone' and offered some comforting words during the health crisis.

She said: ''Just remember, we're not really alone.

''We are alone, together, and that is exactly how we are gonna get through this mess.''

Tim gave a stripped-back rendition of 'Humble and Kind', whilst Lady Antebellum performed 'What I'm Leaving For', with the trio joined by their children.

Hillary Scott introduced the performance.

She said: ''This song is about walking out of your house and leaving your family to do what you know you're called to do, which right now is not an easy thing.''

The CBS show also featured a tribute to the late country legend, Joe Diffie, who died after contracting the deadly virus on March 29, with Chris Young performing the late star's 1994 track 'Pickup Man'.

Elsewhere, Gwen Stefani teamed up with husband Blake Shelton for 'Nobody But You' from their Oklahoma home.

And other performances came from Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and Eric Church.

The actual ceremony - which was set to be hosted by Keith Urban and take place in Las Vegas - will now air on September 16.

Justin Bieber is nominated for his first-ever ACM prize this year.

The 'Sorry' hitmaker's country pop collaboration, '10,000 Hours', with duo Dan + Shay is in contention for Song of the Year - with Justin nominated as both the artist and songwriter - Video of the Year and Music Event of the Year.

Maren Morris and Thomas lead the nominations with five nodes apiece.