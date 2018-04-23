It's not a good sign for a nation when their leader is so incompetant that people have to apologise for supporting him, but indeed Shania Twain did just that after a recent interview suggested that she would have voted for Donald Trump. She now clarifies that she certainly does not agree with the President's values.

Shania Twain at her album signing

The 52-year-old Canadian singer recently confessed in an interview with The Guardian that she would have opted for the current President during the 2016 election, in spite of the knowledge of some of the questionable decisions he has made since he has been in office. Naturally, it rubbed some of her fans up the wrong way, but she has since apologised for her comments via Twitter.

'I would like to apologise to anybody I have offended in a recent interview with the Guardian relating to the American President', she wrote. 'The question caught me off guard. As a Canadian, I regret answering this unexpected question without giving my response more context.'

'I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it's clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President', she continued. 'I was trying to explain, in response to a question about the election, that my limited understanding was that the President talked to a portion of America like an accessible person they could relate to, as he was NOT a politician.'

She clarified at the end of her statement that she does not endorse the current President in any way. In the interview, she had said that the things she had admired about him were not his policies, but his apparent honesty.

More: Shania Twain returns from her hiatus

'I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest', she said. 'Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn't be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don't want bulls**t. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?'