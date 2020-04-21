Shane Lynch has split from his wife Sheena White.

The Boyzone singer has revealed he and his spouse Sheena have separated after 13 years together, as they have been ''at each other's throats'' in recent weeks after being forced to spend more time together due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Confirming he has moved out of his family home, he said: ''We have had difficult times and are going through difficult times right now in this isolation thing.

''I'm not even in my family home right now because me and her were at each other's throats. It wasn't a good time or a good space.''

Shane - who has daughters Billie, 11, and Marley, seven, with Sheena - has admitted the couple found it hard being confined inside during the global health crisis, as they had been so used to him being away on tour.

He added: ''I'm usually on the road and for the first time I've spent three months in my house.

''All of a sudden I'm at home a lot. You find out things about relationships and it can be very difficult. It can be a struggle.''

And although they've pressed pause on their romance for now, Shane - who married Sheena in 2007 - is ''praying'' they will reunite once the pandemic is over.

Speaking to Paul Danan's 'Morning After' podcast, he said: ''I'm praying every day me and my wife sort out our things and I get back to my kids. I pray the longer me and my wife are apart at this moment, during these difficult times, it builds a strongness so when we get back together life will continue to be amazing in the next 15, 20, 30 years.

''But I don't know God's plan. Just because I love her and I love my children, does that mean there's something new for me in life? I don't know. I have to wait my time.''