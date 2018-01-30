Shakira teams up with Maluma for the second time on her new album with a simple but sexy black and white video for her new song 'Trap'. The song is the third release from her latest album 'El Dorado' released last year through Sony Music Latin.
Shakira and Maluma can be seen seductively moving their bodies in what looks like still, foggy water. It's a simple creation, but highlights the romance and sexiness of the track itself.
The Colombian singer dropped her eleventh studio album 'El Dorado' in May 2017. As the title would suggest, it's mainly in Spanish, though their are three English songs: 'When a Woman', 'What We Said' featuring MAGIC! and 'Deja Vu' which she did with Prince Royce.
It's also her first album since her self-titled tenth studio album in 2014, after which she struggled for a long time with a creative block that was only shifted with the help of her partner Gerard Piqué - who was the inspiration for most of the songs. As expected, the album topped the US Latin Charts.
Shakira also worked with Maluma, a reggaeton singer also from Colombia, on the first single from the album 'Chantaje'.
She's embarking on her El Dorado World Tour this summer, beginning on June 3rd with a show at the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany.
