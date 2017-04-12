Colombian singing superstar has recalled the first time she met her boyfriend, and the father of her two children, Gerard Pique in a new track and it seems she considered the ten-year age gap when they initially got together.

Shakira has revealed the first meeting between her and boyfriend, Gerard Pique

The Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker has released a new tune, Me Enamore, and gives her fans an insight into how she and the Barcelona footballer started their relationship.

The song, which translates to I Fell In Love, explains that the pair met when Pique appeared in her official South African World Cup song Waka Waka (This Time For Africa) in 2010.

The lyrics include: "Life began to change me, The night I met you, Had little to lose," before going on, "I thought, 'This is still a boy', But what am I going to do?"

The 40-year-old superstar, who has recently opened a seventh school in her native country, opened up about drinking a couple of mojitos on the night of their first meet and that they danced until she was tired before deciding to "stay another minute" after looking into his "pretty eyes".

The couple share two sons, Milan, four and Sasha, two and the star sings she would like to have ten children with the international footballer.

Illustrations of Gerard, 30, and Shakira also appear alongside the words in the official lyric video.

The South American star publicised the song by sending postcards to her fans with the name of the track and an image of her hugging a tree.

In the card, she wrote: "Very happy to share with all of you my new single 'Me enamore.' This song narrates a moment in my life when I was so in love that I was literally climbing trees."

The track is the second single from her upcoming album, her follow-up to 2014 record Shakira.