Shakira has been officially charged with tax evasion in Spain, almost a year after an investigation regarding her finances was launched.

Spanish tax authorities officially charged the Colombian singer, 41, with tax evasion on Friday (December 14th) according to the Associated Press. Specifically, Shakira has been accused of not paying more than $16 million in taxes between 2012 and 2014.

The basis of the Spanish prosecutors’ case alleges that Shakira listed her official residence as the Bahamas for tax purposes, when actually she was living in Catalonia, Spain with her partner, Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique, and their two young children.

During the court hearing, prosecutors claimed her travel abroad was only ever for “short periods” of time due to professional commitments, and the singer spent most of the year in Spain after relocating in 2015.

Prosecutors now want the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ star to pay a bond of around $16 million – reportedly the amount she owes in tax plus 33% – or have her assets to the same amount frozen by the court.

This latest development follows reports back in January this year that authorities were investigating her regarding a change of address. With an estimated worth of $220 million, the mega-star was one of the celebs named in the Paradise Papers leak, which unveiled the offshore tax arrangements of several high-profile stars such as Madonna and Bono.

Addressing the matter in a statement later on Friday, Shakira denied that she was a legal resident in Spain during the years in question, and claimed that the authorities are using her “as a scapegoat” to scare other taxpayers.

A source close to her also told E! News, that the singer “has always complied with all of her tax obligations.”

The insider also said that Shakira became a citizen after she “spent more than 183 days in Spain in a fiscal year” and that “she took the initiative to declare herself a tax resident in Spain and pay taxes in this country.”

