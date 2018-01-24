Shakira has become the latest celebrity embroiled in a tax evasion scandal after investigators unearthed that she failed to pay income tax when she moved to Spain, before she made it her home officially three years ago. She is currently fighting her case, the results of which are expected to come this summer.

Shakira at the 'Zootopia' premiere

The 40-year-old Colombian singer could be facing jail time now that Spanish authorities believe that she wasn't paying taxes between 2012 and 2014 when she moved from the Bahamas to Barcelona, just before she made the city her home officially.

The 'Hips Don't Lie' star lives with her soccer playing partner Gerard Pique, who she started dating in 2011, and their two sons Milan and Sasha. But there's a chance this family could be torn apart if tax authorities find good enough grounds to have her jailed for tax evasion.

Prosecutor José Miguel Company revealed that a decision regarding this situation will be made by mid-June; the same month her El Dorado World Tour is set to begin in Europe. Meanwhile, Shakira has hired the auditing firm PwC to help her argue her case.

Shakira was among those named in the Paradise Papers leak of November 2017; a list that detailed a number of entertainment personalities, politicians and business owners who are connected to offshore companies. The singer was shown to have moved her intellectual property rights and various brands to a company in Malta back in 2009; a company dubbed a 'tax haven'.

Though it must be stressed that those with these tax arrangements are not necessarily doing so unlawfully, among other entertainers in the Paradise Papers leak were Madonna, U2´s Bono, Nicole Kidman, Avril Lavigne, Keira Knightley, Kelly Clarkson and Justin Timberlake.

More: Gerard Pique blasts Shakira split rumours

There have been plenty of stars who have been forced to pay the price for deliberate and unlawful tax evasion, however, including Stephen Baldwin, Dolce and Gabbana, Willie Nelson and Cristiano Ronaldo. Plus, the likes of Wesley Snipes, Lauryn Hill, Ja Rule, and Teresa and Joe Giudice even had to serve jail time for their crimes.