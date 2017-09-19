The world marvelled at the perfection of such a beautiful couple when Colombian singer Shakira and Spanish footballer Gerard Pique got together in 2010. However, the pair have been fighting off rumours of a potential split after eagle-eyed fans noticed the two had not been pictured together on social media since June this year.

The couple share two sons together

Now FC Barcelona star Pique has come out to defend his seven-year relationship and posted a family-orientated snap of Shakira and their two sons, Milan, four, and Sasha, two.

The Spanish athlete, 30, took to his Instagram Story over the weekend to post a sweet picture of the She Wolf singer, 40, and their two children.

The dad-of-two tagged the mother of his children in the photo, while writing, "#Sunday Family time!"

Shakira recently spoke of the importance of family, revealing they put it first in all of their decisions.

She said: "We try to do the best we can. There’s a lot of love; that’s the foundation of any family. You have to take care of it and dedicate time. Family is the most important thing for me; the rest is secondary," she told HOLA! USA’s September issue.

Earlier this year, Shakira, who is preparing for her El Dorado tour, opened up about Piqué calling him the "most sensible man I've ever met".

She added: "As a partner, he supports me in everything I do. It is an important part of my well-being, as well as I of his and his joy that projects on the field.

"We talk about every aspect of our lives and work is one of them obviously."

The pair began dating after meeting at the 2010 World Cup - during which Shakira performed the official song, Waka Waka.

Prior to dating the Spanish national squad star, Shakira dated Argentine lawyer Antonio de la Rúa for 11 years.