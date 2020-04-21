Shailene Woodley split from her boyfriend after realising she wasn't able to ''fully commit'' to a relationship.
Shailene Woodley split from her boyfriend after realising she wasn't able to ''fully commit'' to a relationship.
The 'Divergent' star was dating rugby player Ben Volavola and they were ''on the road to marriage and children'' but she decided she couldn't be ''available'' to him.
She said: ''I was in a relationship with someone and we were very much on the road to marriage and children ... [But then] I realised I was still at an age where I wasn't able to fully commit. I couldn't be available to him in the way that I wanted to be. I didn't fully love myself.''
And the 28-year-old actress says filming her new movie helped her be ''truthful'' in her real life.
Speaking about her role in 'Endings Beginnings', she added: ''What improvising an entire movie does is forces you to be truthful in a way that even in your own life you're not truthful. Because of that raw, vulnerable state we submitted to while performing these characters, I learned a lot about what was and wasn't working in my personal life.''
Shailene felt in the past she had been using relationships to ''distract'' her from getting to know herself.
She shared: ''I was trying to use relationships to distract me from getting to know myself. I can't run from myself. I can try, but my house is not that big.''
The 'Insurgent' actress also opened about one of her ex lovers, who she said helped ''heal'' her relationship with sexuality.
She explained to Bustle: ''I had a lover that taught me a lot about my own body and my own emotional connection to sex. That's when I feel like I healed my relationship with sexuality - when this beautiful man came into my life and helped me walk through that journey. I love sex. I think it is one of the most underrated, underappreciated, and undervalued experiences that we have.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Here's another remarkable biopic from Oliver Stone, who has used all-star casts and intensely pointed...
After the more thrilling Insurgent, this saga reverts to the talky style of the original...
In the third instalment of the Divergent series Allegiant, Tris and Four find themselves plunged...
In June 2013, a high-flying 29-year-old government employee named Edward Snowdon suddenly found himself the...
A sharp improvement on the original, this second entry in The Divergent Series has a...
There's an unusual honesty to this film, which is an odyssey into the inner life...
Following on from the events of 'Divergent', the mysterious government has discovered a magical maguffin...
Following the revelation that she is Divergent and not specialised for any of the dystopian...
It is a time for sexual awakening for Kat Connors (Shailene Woodley). The 17-year-old is...
Based on the beloved novel by John Green, this film is so squarely slanted toward...
Teens tackle yet another dystopian future in this well-made but derivative franchise-launcher. Filmmaker Neil Burger...
Hazel Lancaster is a bright 16-year-old girl suffering from terminal cancer who is forced to...
Author Veronica Roth and the cast of her book's film adaptation 'Divergent' talk about the...