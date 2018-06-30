'Big Little Lies' star Shailene Woodley has made her return to the big screen in the UK this week, with the release of harrowing thriller 'Adrift', based on a true story. There, she plays one half of an engaged couple (starring opposite Sam Claflin) who find themselves stranded in the Pacific Ocean following a boat journey that gets caught up in a hurricane.

Shailene Woodley went full method actress for 'Adrift'

With no hopes of rescue, and with Claflin's character seriously injured, the pair must do everything in their power to survive, with little supplies and a major lack of positivity.

It turns out Woodley was hugely invested in her 'Adrift' role, even putting herself through what she describes as a "miserable" diet to echo the hunger and starvation that her character. Though she didn't quite cut food out altogether, she did take drastic moves.

Speaking to The Times, she explained: "For the last two weeks [filming] I had a can of salmon, some steamed broccoli and two egg yolks every day - 350 calories. It was f****** miserable. I can't sleep when I'm hungry so I would have a glass of wine to basically pass the f*** out."

Considering the average woman is supposed to survive on around 2,000 calories per day, we can only imagine the distress Woodley was putting her body through. When actors go to such extremes to fulfil a role they've signed up for, it can have hugely adverse effects on their real lives, so we just hope Woodley is back to her normal self following such a brutal regime!

Currently, she's in production for the second season of 'Big Little Lies', starring alongside fellow series returnees Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and other big names.

'Adrift' is available to watch in cinemas now across the UK.