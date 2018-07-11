Forget Justin Timberlake and his sun-soaked latest release 'SoulMate', we're going back to the 90s for our big summer playlist. It's just not the weather for serious music, so we've put together ten songs that rate the highest in the ultimate cheese factor.

Shaggy - The Best Of...

Boombastic - Shaggy

It's difficult to forget this song, from Shaggy's 1995 album of the same name. It topped the UK charts and, like many of the best 90s tunes, it features a sample - that is, Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On'. Just to make it more summery, the b-side was a remixed cover of 'In the Summertime'.

Summertime - DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

The lead single from their fourth album 'Homebase', released in 1991. It samples 'Summer Madness' by Kool & the Gang and won the Grammy for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group. It peaked at number one on the US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart and is their second biggest single after 'Boom! Shake the Room'.

Steal My Sunshine - Len

This Toronto duo only ever found success with this catchy number, taken from their 1999 third album 'You Can't Stop the Bum Rush'. It's based on a sample from Andrea True Connection's 1976 song 'More, More, More', while the structure was inspired by The Human League's 'Don't You Want Me'. The Song was nominated for Best Single at the Juno Awards.

Summer Girls - LFO

Taken from their 1999 self-titled debut album, former lead singer Rich Cronin previously claimed that this song was never supposed to achieve the success it did as it was made as a demo, but leaked to Washington D.C. radio station WWZZ. There are numerous pop references in the track, and it was later parodied by Eminem on his song 'Marshall Mathers'.

Viva Forever - Spice Girls

Many believe this song to be the greatest song of the Spice Girls' career; indeed, it took them in a very different direction with the very distinct Latin influences. It's the last single from their 1997 second album 'Spiceworld', and the song's name was later adopted as the title for Jennifer Saunders' 2012 jukebox musical.

What's Up? - 4 Non Blondes

Pretty much the only hit from this Californian alt-rock group. It featured on their 1992 debut album 'Bigger, Better, Faster, More!' and reached number four in the UK. It's been used multiple times on film and television, and Ariana Grande sampled the song in her debut single 'Put Your Hearts Up'.

Let's Talk About Sex - Salt-n-Pepa

Released in 1991 for their third album 'Blacks' Magic', this was one of the legendary hip hop trio's biggest hits. It samples 'I'll Take You There' by the Staple Singers and, as you can probably guess, goes into extreme detail about the subject of love-making. It ended up being nominated for a Grammy award.

I'm Too Sexy - Right Said Fred

Another one-hit wonder, these London brothers dropped this historic beauty in 1992. It helped catapult their debut album 'Up' to number one, but their success after that has been positively meagre. Who would've thought their 2009 single 'Sexy Bum' wouldn't achieve the same popularity?

Kiss from a Rose - Seal

After winning a triple-Grammy whammy upon its original UK release in 1994, 'Kiss from a Rose' is - admittedly - the least cheesy track on the list. It featured on the 'Batman Forever' and Seal's second self-titled album, and it's still probably the song that Seal is most associated with.

Gangsta's Paradise - Coolio ft. L.V.

If you didn't learn the rap to this when it was released in 1995, you just were not cool. The song featured on the soundtrack for 'Dangerous Minds' and sample's Stevie Wonder's 1976 song 'Pastime Paradise'. It earned Coolio a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance, and he has since gone on to perform the song live with Stevie Wonder himself.