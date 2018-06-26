Adapted from the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and the late Steve Dillon, AMC original series 'Preacher' has just started its third season, with creators Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Sam Catlin all back in charge once more. Winning critical acclaim with its unique production and storylines, the show has won plenty of fans, but also a number of those who oppose it being on television at all.

Seth Rogen works as creator on 'Preacher' alongside Evan Goldberg and Sam Catlin

When it comes to being outraged at something on the box, there are always a group of professional complainers ready to let their voices be heard. It's something that has plagued shows such as 'Game of Thrones' in the past, and looks set to continue happening to series that dare to be a little more outrageous than others.

Speaking with various media outlets during a conference call, Rogen said of the controversy that has surrounded 'Preacher' (according to Screen Rant): "I think there's so many shows on television now that, to us, being different is a good thing. And if you don't like that, guess what, there's a hundred million other shows that you have the opportunity to watch. And I think part of it came from the fact that our show kept getting protested, which was hilarious because it's not an easy show to watch even. [Laughs] It's not on a lot of streaming services that are intuitive to use. You kind of have to go to AMC and watch it when it airs or use the app, which not as many people use as one might hope. So what we also found was people were seeking out the show to complain about it which was kind of a funny dynamic that we saw playing out."

It's deeply worrying when you think about a group of people sat waiting to try and take down a TV show simply because they don't like it. Trying to kill off a series and somebody's artistic direction is something that should be reserved for shows that seriously cross a line. When it comes to 'Preacher', the show hasn't done that; it's simply a loyal and entertaining adaptation of the original comic series.

'Preacher' season 3 continues on AMC in the US and on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.