Seth Macfarlane is known for his outrageous, dry and close-to-the-bone humour, which he's managed to impress millions with through his incredibly successful shows such as 'Family Guy'. Now, with a move into live-action, he's created new comedy sci-fi series 'The Orville', which is set three centuries in the future and follows a space-travelling crew aboard their ship.

Seth MacFarlane returns to live-action with 'The Orville'

MacFarlane stars in the show as captain Ed Mercer, with his ex-wife (Adrianne Palicki) assigned as his First Officer. Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Halston Sage, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman and Larry Joe Campbell all also star.

Despite being set in the future, MacFarlane thinks that the series does really well to relate to its viewers.

Speaking to Screen Rant earlier this year at San Diego Comic Con, he explained: "Shows like 'Star Trek', 'The Twilight Zone' - most shows of that type they sought to do a lot of the heavy lifting in their storytelling. They sought to tell allegorical stories, to be relevant in a way that sci-fi is able to, able to comment on things without directly going at them. Because it all seems so make believe."

The actor also spoke about why he thinks something a little more uplifting was needed when it comes to depictions of the future: "At the same time, it’s the aspirational, optimistic side of sci-fi that I was always drawn to. I don’t think that’s really existed for the past 20 years. There’s been a wide open space that has yet to be filled. We are in the age of 'The Hunger Games', where it’s very dark and dystopian. And I think it’s time for another one of these shows that goes the opposite of the spectrum. Here’s a blueprint for what we can do if we get things right."

Though it's working with a strong premise, 'The Orville' hasn't done well when it comes to the critics, picking up generally negative reviews despite many of those reviewing admitting the series at least looks really good on the small screen.

Still, viewers will vote with their tune-in numbers and the success of this show will really rest on how many people stick with the show as it continues throughout its first season run.

'The Orville' doesn't yet have a UK broadcaster, but premiered in the US last night (September 10) on FOX.