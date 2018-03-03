In the world of 'The Walking Dead', most of the people involved in the long-running zombie apocalyptic AMC series know that their time will be up on the series sooner or later. Seth Gilliam is one of those people, having played Father Gabriel in the show ever since its fifth season. His character's death is something he's thought about pretty much ever since he joined the series, with the actor previously admitting that he didn't think he'd make it past the season 5 finale.

Seth Gilliam plays Father Gabriel in AMC's 'The Walking Dead'

Originally hiding out in his church, Gabriel has become a fully-fledged member of Rick Grimes' (Andrew Lincoln) group of survivors, going from a nervous wreck to a man willing to do whatever it takes to survive. Though he's currently under lock and key, captured by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and his band of Saviors earlier in season 8, he's still working his magic on helping his old friends.

Currently sick with a nasty infection, he's fighting hard to live on and has medical aid, but whether we'll see him make it out of his sick bed remains to be seen.

Speaking with TVGuide, Gilliam said he'd love Father Gabriel to go out in the same way he does in the comic books the show is based on, revealing: "It was a fantastically operatic death. Hanging upside with broken bones and being slit open and fed upon by an entire herd of walkers I think is definitely a way to go out."

We must admit, that death would certainly make for a visual spectacle on the series! It sounds like something those involved behind-the-scenes would love to do at some point down the line, with their track record of graphically violent scenes being no more apparent than in the season 7 premiere, when both Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) were murdered by Negan.

With that in mind, Gilliam's wishes seem quite likely to come true. On the other hand however, show bosses have deviated on a number of occasions from the events that have taken place in the 'Walking Dead' comic series. Whether we see that here remains to be seen, but one thing's for sure; it's not looking good for Father Gabriel.

'The Walking Dead' season 8 continues Sundays in the US on AMC and Mondays in the UK on FOX.