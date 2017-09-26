If any of the teases surrounding 'The Walking Dead' season 8 are anything to go by, it's going to be one of the most action-packed, emotionally-heavy seasons of the show the series has ever seen. After a dramatic season 7, but a slew of episodes that left the audience cold, the show is going to have to go through a reinvention of sorts if it's to reel back in the high numbers of viewers it once saw.

Seth Gilliam plays Father Gabriel in 'The Walking Dead'

Now, don't get us wrong, 'The Walking Dead' is still one of the most-watched television shows of the modern day, and we don't expect that to slow down any time soon. The raucous caused by everything that went on in season 7 however cannot be ignored.

When Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) showed up, everybody was excited about watching one of the most evil villains to exist in action on the small screen. It's his very actions however that caused so much trouble for writers, along with what many called lazy writing and slow plot progression.

That all looks set to change with season 8, with action set to be packed into each and every scene we watch transpire.

Speaking with EW, the actor teased of the upcoming eighth season: "[Season 8 is] like a Schwarzenegger versus Stallone action thing from the ’80s. I think there are, like, 10 explosions an episode. Every time you turn around, somebody’s shooting something or blowing something up. There’s some serious action that I don’t think we’ve seen on television since The A-Team went off the air."

Those who are up-to-date with 'The Walking Dead' in the world of comic books will know the fan-favourite arc that's set to take place in season 8, known as 'All Out War'. It's going to be a hugely dramatic and emotional affair with casualties on every side of the board. We can't wait to see how it all turns out.

'The Walking Dead' returns on Sunday, October 22 in the US on AMC and to FOX UK on Monday, October 23.