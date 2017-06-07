Serge Pizzorno says Liam Gallagher ''saved'' his life.

The Kasabian guitarist has admitted he wouldn't be a musician if it wasn't for the former Oasis frontman, as he says he is ''fascinated'' by the 'Live Forever' hitmaker.

He said: ''[Liam] saved my life. This path that I've walked - if I'd not have seen him get up on stage and do his thing, I wouldn't have walked it. I'm always going to be fascinated by what he does because he has a place in my heart.

''I was 14, 15, and I remember when they [Oasis] did Maine Road he wore an Umbro tracksuit. An Umbro tracksuit on anyone is a sports tracksuit, but he managed to make it look like the most desirable item of clothing. He managed to make it look like Gucci or something, and I bought one and wore it to school.''

And the 'You're In Love With A Psycho' musician says he'll ''never forget'' the moment Liam, 44, said he was a fan of Kasabian in the early days of their career.

He added: ''I will never forget that in the early days he picked us out and said he was a fan. You can't imagine what that was like for some kids from Leicester, from nowhere, for him to give us the nod. I will never forget that.''

Serge, 36, branded the 'Wall of Glass' singer - who is gearing up for the release of his debut solo record 'As You Were' - as ''one of the funniest people'' he's ever met.

Speaking to Q Magazine, the 'Fire' hitmaker said: ''He's one of the funniest people I've ever met in my life. His sense of humour - if you spend time with him it's such a buzz, he's just so funny.''