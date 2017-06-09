Kasabian are set to play an intimate show for Reading & Leeds Festival ticket holders.

The 'You're In Love With A Psycho' hitmakers are due to take to the stage at the UK dual festival in August, and have now announced plans to perform a stripped back show at Reading's St Laurence Church on Thursday (15.06.17).

Tickets will be available to anyone who has purchased a weekend or single day ticket to either of the two festivals - which take place simultaneously on August bank holiday weekend - and those eligible will receive a unique code on Monday (12.06.17), which is for a maximum of two tickets.

Not everyone who receives a code will be able to get tickets as numbers are limited, and so are being distributed on a first come first serve basis.

A post on the festival's website reads: ''Kasabian are no strangers to show-stealing moments. Their epic return earlier this month with their brand new album, 'For Crying Out Loud' is packed full of stadium-sized anthems. Prepare for Kasabian to kick off your summer in style as they head to the intimate underground surroundings of Reading's St Laurence Church to serve up a unique stripped-back performance.''

For ticket holders local to Leeds, the festival has organised limited spaces on a free return coach to take fans to the concert.

The website continues: ''For those with tickets in the Leeds area, there are a limited number of spaces on a free return coach from Leeds on the day of the show.''

Meanwhile, Kasabian's guitarist Serge Pizzorno recently said it was an ''honour'' to be invited back to the festival.

He said: ''It's quite something - it's defined us along the way, from back in '04 when we played the tent. When we played in 2012 it was such a special honour because it was the first time we'd headlined a major festival. It was phenomenal. With these new tunes, it's going to be f**king incredible.''

Tickets to Kasabian's intimate show will be available at 9am on Thursday June 15.