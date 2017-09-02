Serena Williams and her fiance Alexis Ohanian have welcomed their first child –a baby girl.

The tennis champ was reportedly admitted to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida on Wednesday and was induced on Thursday evening.

The baby girl, whose name has not yet been released, arrived on Friday, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

The news was first reported by Chris Shepherd from WPBF-25 News who spoke to a source at the hospital on Friday who confirmed Serena had welcomed a daughter and added: ‘Mom and baby doing well.'

According to reports, Serena was given the V.I.P. treatment at St Mary's, with an entire floor of the hospital being cleared in order to ensure she had the maximum amount of privacy possible.

Speaking to ESPN after winning her third-round US Open match on Saturday, Serena's sister said: "I'm super excited. Words can't describe."

Not long after the news of the baby’s arrival broke, Serena’s friends took to social media to offer their congratulations.

Beyonce posted a photo of Serena from her pregnancy shoot with Vogue and wrote, 'Congratulations Serena!'

Fellow tennis champ Rafael Nadal tweeted: 'Congrats Serena!!! So much joy for you!!!'

While Serena's coach Patrick Mouratoglou wrote: 'Congratulations @SerenaWilliams for your baby girl. I am so happy for you and I feel your emotion. Recover well & enjoy without limitation.

Earlier this year Serena and Alexis revealed they had chosen to keep the sex of their child a secret until her birth.

But during her interview with Vogue last month Serena divulged that she was certain she was having a daughter -while Alexis was convinced that their baby will be a boy.

'Two weeks after we found out [I was pregnant], I played the Australian Open,' she told the magazine.

'I told Alexis it has to be a girl because there I was playing in 100-degree weather, and that baby never gave me any trouble. Ride or die. Women are tough that way.'