Serena Williams has announced her engagement to Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit.

The super-private couple have been dating since 2015 and usually keep their relationship out of the spotlight. But on Thursday Williams took to Reddit (where else?) to post a sweet poem announcing their engagement.

In a post titled ‘I said yes’, which featured custom ‘Snoos’ drawn by Ohanian, the 22-time Grand Slam winner wrote: “I came home, A little late, Someone had a bag packed for me, And a carriage awaited, Destination: Rome.

“To escort me to my very own “charming”, Back to where our stars first collided, And now it was full circle, At the same table we first met by chance, This time he made it not by chance, But by choice, Down on one knee, He said 4 words, And I said yes.”

Sharing his fiancée’s joy, Ohanian commented on the thread: “And you made me the happiest man on the planet”.

The 33-year-old also shared Williams’ post on Facebook and added: “She asked me to draw her something for ‘the future Mrs. Kn0thing’ because she had a Reddit post to make. Keeper.”

On twitter the Reddit founder thanked fans for their well-wishes writing: “Thank you for all the kind words--esp from all my Armenian brothers & sisters debating when they can claim Serena as Armenian.”

He also shared a screencap of his Wikipedia page, which had now been updated to read: “Ohanian is engaged to the tennis great Serena Williams. In other words, Ohanian is now the luckiest nerd of us all.”

Last month Williams shared a cute snap of the couple together, with Ohanian wearing a bear costume, and Williams in a onesie with “BEAR CHEEKS” written on the back.