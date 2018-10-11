Selena Gomez has been admitted to a mental health facility for treatment following what has been reported as an “emotional breakdown”, in the aftermath of apparent complications regarding her life-saving kidney transplant surgery last year.

According to an initial report by TMZ, the 26 year old pop star had had to visit hospital twice in the preceding couple of weeks, both as a result of a very low white blood cell count – something that can be a side-effect of transplant surgery.

Gomez had been discharged from hospital late last week but was back days later with the same complaint – and when staff refused to discharge her a second time, she “freaked out” and had an “emotional breakdown”.

She is currently at an East Coast psychiatric facility and receiving dialectical behaviour therapy, which she has received in the past.

“Selena has dealt with depression for a while and her and the people around her have always kept an eye on how she feels, even more so since her kidney transplant. Selena wasn’t feeling well and went to the hospital, as she does whenever she feels off. After further monitoring it was decided that Selena would seek treatment at a [mental health] facility,” a source told People on Wednesday (October 10th).

Earlier in 2018, Gomez checked herself into a wellness programme in New York City after feeling depressed and anxious for a number of days. A source said at the time that “she knows her health and wellness require ongoing maintenance.”

“This most recent stint was preventative,” the insider continued. “She hasn’t relapsed and she's not in a bad place, quite the opposite. She did this to ensure she continues on a good path.”

The latest development comes a few weeks after Gomez announced she was taking a break from social media.

“As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit!” she wrote on Instagram.

