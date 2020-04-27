Selena Gomez has praised Taylor Swift as ''one of the greatest songwriters''.

The 27-year-old singer has been best friends with Taylor for several years, and has gushed over the fellow musician's songwriting talent, as she said Taylor will always have a place on her playlist.

Whilst chatting with Zane Lowe for Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio, Selena ran through some of the songs on her 'At Home with Selena Gomez' playlist, which included Taylor's hit track 'Lover'.

Of the song, Selena said: ''There's nothing really to say other than this is another song that shows her ability to take it back to the old, to also combine it with her challenging to do new things with her music. I think that's as pure as that - I'll always, not even biased, just think she is one of the greatest songwriters.''

Selena's playlist also includes tracks the 'Lose You To Love Me' singe wouldn't usually listen to, because staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic has allowed her to broaden her music horizons.

She added: ''I guess this quarantine has given me time to just listen to all kinds of music. This was more last minute, but as I was going through it, I realised that it does kinda have a reoccurring theme.''

Many of the songs Selena has been listening to are ''storytelling'' tracks, because she feels ''inspired'' when she listens to them.

She explained: ''There's so much storytelling in each of these songs. I sat back and I was like, that's so interesting, because I have these pivotal songs that leave me in this trance and inspire me to then listen to other type of music ... It's about lyrics, strong lyrics, a lot of love and pain and then there's just some party songs that just make me feel like I'm a kid again.''