Selena Gomez is suing a video game company who she has accused of using her name and likeness without permission.
Selena Gomez is suing a video game company.
The 'Lose You to Love Me' hitmaker has filed a lawsuit against the software and technology firms who created the app 'Clothes Forever - Styling Game' as she insisted she didn't give them permission to use her name, likeness, or image in any regard.
And Selena - whose legal team included an unfavourable review of the app in with the complaint - argued the game threatens her reputation because it charges users and is ''bug-riddled''.
In a statement, her lawyer Alex Weingarten of Venable LLP told E! News: ''Selena Gomez's career as a model, actress, musician, and entrepreneur has made Selena a household name.
''Forgame, Mutanbox and these other fly-by-night videogame developers have attempted to profit off of Selena's signature look by misappropriating her likeness and inviting players to style' Selena without her consent.
''Selena Gomez is a style icon. This is an egregious violation of Selena's rights, which we will litigate vigorously to vindicate.''
The 27-year-old star is seeking damages for the ''intentional and despicable misappropriation'' of her public stature, a share of any profit made by the app and for the company to stop using her likeness.
Selena recently admitted she felt pressured into ''opening up'' about her private life because ''people were taking away [her] narrative''.
She said: ''My intention was never to become a tabloid ... it got out of control. And then I was like, 'Wait, none of this is true.' The way [people have] ... tried to explain things has made it sound really bad, when in reality there's nothing wrong with the fact that I needed to go away or that I fell in love.
''I had to start opening up because people were taking away my narrative and it was killing me. I'm so young and I'm going to keep changing, and no one has the right to tell me how my life's going.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Count Dracula seems to have really changed his ways, embracing humans and allowing them to...
Following on from the adventures in the Hotel Transylvania, in which Count Dracula (Adam Sandler)...
For a comedy that so desperately wants to be rude and sexy, this movie is...
The cast and crew of upcoming car action movie 'Getaway' demonstrate a few vehicular stunts...
Brent Magna is a former racing driver who discovers that his wife has been kidnapped...
Arthouse filmmaker Harmony Korine (Mister Lonely) comes dangerously close to making a mainstream movie with...
Four beautiful college girls; Brit, Faith, Candy and Cotty; live together in a college dorm...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Eye-catching animation and non-stop jokes make this animated monster movie a lot more fun than...